A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee trying her hands on traditional dhol. The 1-minute 35-second video clip shared by news agency ANI also shows Mamata Banerjee performing a traditional dance during a government distribution program in East Medinipur. Mamata Banerjee Rides Pillion Video: West Bengal CM Enjoys Scooter Ride During 'Sampriti Rally' in Kolkata, Video Surfaces.

Watch Mamata Banerjee's Traditional Dance

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tries her hands on traditional dhol and performs a traditional dance during a government distribution program, in East Medinipur. pic.twitter.com/l8GB1U87P4 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

