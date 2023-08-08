A man has been arrested for making threat call to Maharashtra Mantralaya on Monday night stating that there will be a terror attack in a day or two. “Kandivali Police arrested a 61-year-old man, Prakash Kishanchand Khemani for making a threat call to Maharashtra Mantralaya last night. He will be produced before the court today”, the police said. Bomb Threat Call: Mumbai Joint Police Commissioner Gets Call Threatening Blast in Mira-Bhayander.

Man Held for Threat Call for Terror Attack

