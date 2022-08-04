Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, August 4 asked stopped his convoy in between to enquire about an ill child's health in the crowd being carried around by his mother.

In a video shared on Twitter, AP CM was seen giving a contact card to the woman and also registered her details as one of his officers was seen noting it down. He also gave the blessing to the child's mother and assured her treatment.

Watch Video:

CM @ysjagan who was on his way to attend a marriage, spotted a distressed mother with her child trying to reach out to him at Tuni. CM stopped his convoy, enquired about the child's health and ordered the Kakinada District Collector to immediately resolve the issue.@YSRCParty pic.twitter.com/tXgkVwRVP5 — Abdulkadir/ अब्दुलकादिर (@KadirBhaiLY) August 4, 2022

