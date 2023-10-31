Maratha Reservation: Agitators Burn Tyres on Pune-Bengaluru Highway Near Navale Bridge in Pune, Traffic Affected (Watch Photos and Videos)

On Tuesday, the agitators burned tyres on Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Navale Bridge, resulting in a traffic jam. The movement of vehicles is affected near the site of the protest.

Socially Team Latestly| Oct 31, 2023 02:39 PM IST

The demand for reservation by the Maratha community has sparked violence in Maharashtra, with protesters targeting the houses and offices of some legislators, as well as government buildings. On Tuesday, the agitators burned tyres on Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Navale Bridge, resulting in a traffic jam. The movement of vehicles is affected near the site of the protest. Several photos and videos of the demonstration have surfaced on social media. The agitation intensified after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil sat on an indefinite fast from October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district as part of the second phase of the protest. Maratha Reservation Protest: Situation Under Control as Curfew Imposed in Parts of Beed, 49 People Arrested in Connection With Violence.

Maratha Reservation

