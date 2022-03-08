Ramesh Kumar, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO, has said that he has received many complaints about fake websites for chopper bookings. He has urged devotees not to fall prey to these fake websites. "Bookings can be made only on our official website or on phone, nowhere else," Kumar added.

Check Tweet:

