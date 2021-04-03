Maulana Syed Mohammad Wali Rahmani Dies

Gen. Sec. Maulana Wali Rahmani sahab RA has expired. It is an irreparable loss for the entire Muslim Ummah. Appeal for prayers and patience to all Muslims. Indeed to Allah we belong and to Him we return. @MaulanaUmrain, Secretary AIMPLB — All India Muslim Personal Law Board (@AIMPLB_Official) April 3, 2021

