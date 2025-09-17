A high-voltage drama unfolded on a busy road when a woman assaulted her husband in front of the office of Meerut Development Authority in Uttar Pradesh. In a viral video, the woman, Ishu, is seen grabbing her husband, Dinesh, by the collar, slapping him repeatedly, and even biting his hand as shocked bystanders looked on. The police intervened and separated the duo. Reportedly, Dinesh and Ishu got married three months ago. According to the media reports, the couple, who have filed cases against each other, were in court earlier that day over dowry allegations against Dinesh, who allegedly threw Ishu out of their home within a week of marriage. Bareilly ‘Love Swap’: Man Elopes With Sister-in-Law a Day After Brother-in-Law Runs Away With His Sister in UP’s Kamalupur, Families Reach Amicable Settlement.

Woman Grabs Husband by Collar, Slaps Him Multiple Times In Middle of Road Over Court Case

मेरठ के सिविल लाइन थाना क्षेत्र में सोमवार को एमडीए कार्यालय के सामने पति-पत्नी के बीच हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा हुआ। शादी के 3 महीने बाद दंपति के बीच दहेज और घरेलू विवाद को लेकर मतभेद उभरे थे। सोमवार को दोनों कचहरी में अलग-अलग पक्षों से पैरवी कर लौट रहे थे, तभी सड़क पर आमने-सामने विवाद… pic.twitter.com/9I9GSwUnv2 — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) September 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Navbharat Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

