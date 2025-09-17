Bareilly, September 17: In what seemed to be a case of a television soap opera, two couples from Bareilly’s Kamalupur village became the centre of an unusual "love swap" that left families and neighbours stunned. The saga began when 28-year-old Keshav Kumar eloped with his 19-year-old sister-in-law, Kalpana. A day later, Keshav’s brother-in-law, Ravindra, ran away with Keshav’s 19-year-old sister. The back-to-back elopements triggered shock and a police complaint, drawing the attention of the entire village.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the unusual sequence of events reportedly began as an act of revenge. Keshav Kumar’s elopement with his sister-in-law was said to have angered his wife’s family, prompting her brother, Ravindra, to reciprocate by running away with Keshav’s sister the very next day. The unusual chain of events unfolded last month under the limits of the Deoranian police station. Both families were left bewildered by the sudden elopements, which involved members from each household swapping partners in quick succession. Bareilly Shocker: Nepali-Origin Woman Beaten by Mob on Suspicion of Theft in Uttar Pradesh, 4 Arrested (Watch Video).

The incidents prompted immediate action, with the families filing complaints at the Nawabganj police station. Authorities launched searches to trace the whereabouts of the couples. PTI further reported that the missing couples were located on September 14 and 15, following coordinated efforts by local police. Nawabganj SHO Arun Kumar Srivastava confirmed that both Keshav and Ravindra, along with their respective partners, were traced safely. The police called the families to the station to discuss the next steps and mediate a resolution. Bareilly Shocker: 20-Year-Old Madrassa Student Arrested for Unnatural Sex With Minor Boy in Uttar Pradesh; 40 Porn Videos Found on Accused’s Mobile Phone.

Community elders were also involved to ensure that tensions between the households did not escalate. According to PTI, in a rare display of reconciliation, both families agreed to settle the matter amicably. Rather than pursuing legal action, they chose to accept the couples’ decisions and maintain family harmony. The resolution was hailed as unusual, given the complex emotions involved. With the matter closed officially by the police, the couple have now resumed their lives under the acceptance of their families.

