A video is going viral on social media showing a heated exchange between a woman and fellow passengers after she was caught smoking inside the air-conditioned coach of a train. When confronted, the woman demanded that a male passenger delete the video he was recording, saying, “This is very wrong. Delete it.” The man responded by saying, “Smoking is illegal. Go smoke outside.” As the argument escalated, the woman retorted, “I’m not spending your money. This is not your train. Go call the police.” Another passenger, who had been observing the conversation, then angrily says to the woman, “This is an AC compartment. Don’t you know that smoking is not allowed here?" ‘Pura Nashe Me Tha Ye’: RPF Officer Pulls Passenger’s Hair, Slaps Him for Smoking Weed on Train; Video Goes Viral.

Woman Argues After Passenger Objects to Smoking Inside Train’s AC Coach

(Photo Credits: X/@tusharcrai)

