A viral video on X captured an intense altercation between an RPF officer and a passenger on a packed train. The passenger was allegedly smoking marijuana despite multiple warnings, causing discomfort among fellow travelers. The footage shows the officer reprimanding the man, stating, “Everyone told him to stop, but he didn’t listen.” Frustrated, the officer grabbed the man’s hair and pulled his head back to assert authority. The incident sparked mixed reactions online, with some criticising the officer’s approach and others supporting the need for discipline. The video, titled “Kalesh b/w Police and Guy inside Indian Railways over Smoking,” quickly gained attention. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pitbull Ferociously Attacks Pregnant Stray Dog in Chetana Nagar, Owners Booked After Video Goes Viral.

RPF Officer Slaps Man For Smoking Weed on Train

Kalesh b/w Police and Guy inside Indian Railways over Smoking W££d pic.twitter.com/1KcLw0ATZ5 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 21, 2025

