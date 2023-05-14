Mumbai's ambitious Coastal Road Project, one of the most significant upcoming infrastructure developments in India's financial capital, will be renamed after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The decision was announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Construction of the long-pending Coastal Road is progressing fast and it is expected to be partially open by November this year. Maharashtra: Five Killed While Cleaning Septic Tank in Sonpeth; CM Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Next of Kin of Deceased.

Mumbai Coastal Road to be Renamed

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that Mumbai Coastal Road will be renamed after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj: Maharashtra CMO — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

