A 50-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly pushed an 18-year-old college student out of a moving Mumbai local train’s ladies coach, ABP News reported. The incident occurred on a Panvel–CSMT local on Thursday morning when the accused, identified as Shaikh Akhtar Nawaz, boarded the ladies coach and refused to get down despite objections from women commuters. As per the police, the man turned violent during the altercation and pushed the teenager, who was standing near the footboard, causing her to fall from the moving train. Fellow passengers immediately alerted the railway helpline, following which Nawaz was detained at the next station by the Government Railway Police (GRP). The injured student was later found to have been taken to a nearby private hospital by residents. A probe investigation is underway. Mumbai Shocker: BJP MLA Parag Shah Slaps Auto-Rickshaw Driver in Ghatkopar Over Traffic Violation; Video Sparks Outrage.

‘Mentally Unstable’ Man Pushes College Girl off Ladies Coach of Moving Mumbai Local Train

महाराष्ट्र की राजधानी मुंबई से बड़ी खबर आई है. पनवेल और खंडेश्वर रेलवे स्टेशन के बीच चलती लोकल ट्रेन में एक चौंकाने वाली वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया. यहां एक 18 साल की कॉलेज गर्ल को बहस के बाद चलती लोकल ट्रेन से नीचे धकेल दिया गया. इस वारदात का आरोपी अख्तर नवाज है, जो ट्रेन के महिला… pic.twitter.com/Y5nBEdujr8 — ABP News (@ABPNews) December 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABP News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

