Mumbai, December 21: A video allegedly showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Parag Shah slapping an auto-rickshaw driver during a confrontation in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar East has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage on social media. According to a News18 report, the incident occurred while Shah was participating in a local protest against traffic congestion and illegal hawkers in the area. The MLA allegedly stopped the auto-rickshaw after it was found driving on the wrong side, which led to a heated argument. The confrontation allegedly escalated into physical assault, with the moment captured on camera by a bystander. The viral footage has triggered sharp criticism online, with users accusing the legislator of misusing power and calling the alleged act unacceptable for an elected public representative. Activists and citizens have demanded immediate action against the MLA.

BJP MLA Slaps Auto-Rickshaw Driver Over Traffic Violation

"BJP MLA Slapped an Auto Driver." 🚨 A video of BJP's MLA Parag Shah went viral after he slapped an Auto-Rickshaw driver in Ghatkopar, Maharashtra. Utterly shameful! This is how the BJP treats common people. pic.twitter.com/ACtPwmTPZ7 — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) December 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

