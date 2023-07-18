Mumbai and its neighbouring parts such as Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai have been witnessing heavy rains since the intervening night of July 17-18. Despite heavy rainfall in Mumbai, local train services are running normally on Central Line, Harbour Line, Western Line, Trans-Harbour Line and Fourth Corridor. The Central and Western Railways today shared an update regarding Mumbai local train services' status at 8:30 am. According to the update, Mumbai local trains are running normally on all routes. Mumbai Horror: Woman Swept Away by Terrifying Wave at Bandra Bandstand (Watch Video).

Mumbai Local Train Update:

CR Monsoon Updates at 8.30 hrs on 18.7.2023. pic.twitter.com/i0nY8bRqPt — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 18, 2023

