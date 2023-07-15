In a tragic incident, a woman was swept away by a massive wave at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai. The terrifying incident occurred last Sunday, July 9, and was recorded on a camera by an onlooker. The deceased was identified as a 32-year-old woman named Jyoti Sonar. She was accompanied by her husband Mukesh and their three children. Her body was recovered late Sunday and was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Mumbai: Woman Drowns in Bandra Sea; Juhu Beach Shut for Visitors Due to High Tides.

Woman Swept Away by Terrifying Wave

