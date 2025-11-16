The Mumbai police recently solved a kidnapping and located a four-year-old girl missing for six months at an orphanage in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai police said that they began an investigation following a complaint from the minor girl's parents, who told them that their daughter was kidnapped from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. Soon, the investigation revealed that the accused had taken the minor girl by train from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Varanasi. "Several teams were swiftly mobilized, conducting a thorough search from Mumbai to Varanasi, examining CCTV footage across railway stations, and coordinating with Varanasi Police," the post read. Mumbai police said that the missing girl was found safe at an orphanage in Varanasi. Mumbai Police Foil Suicide Attempt, Save 60-Year-Old Man’s Life After He Tries to Jumps From 22nd Floor in Malad (See Pic).

Minor Girl Kidnapped from Mumbai Found Safe at Orphanage in Varanasi

A 4-year-old girl missing for six months was located at an orphanage in Varanasi through the efforts of @MraMargPS . Following a complaint from her parents reporting her kidnapping from Mumbai CST, the investigation uncovered that the accused had taken her by train from Lokmanya… pic.twitter.com/IAe6iM0Dyl — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Mumbai Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

