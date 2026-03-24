Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan took to Instagram to poke fun at husband and Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Sharing a popular meme featuring a long-haired character and the caption "Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi" (Didn't you miss home, Jassi?), Ganesan jokingly highlighted her reaction whenever the cricketer thinks about planning a night out with his friends. The light-hearted post has quickly gone viral among fans ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Jasprit Bumrah Walks Out With Son Angad for National Anthem During T20 World Cup 2026 Final (Watch Video).

Sanjana Ganesan's Instagram Story

Source: Instagram

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