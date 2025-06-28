The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai from today, June 28, to Monday, June 30. The weather agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city during this period. The IMD has also issued a green alert for the maximum city for Tuesday, July 1. On the other hand, the weather forecasting service Windy has forecasted 0.7 to 1.7 mm of rainfall in Mumbai today. The maximum city is expected to receive 1 to 1.3 mm of rainfall on Sunday, June 29. Weather Forecast Today, June 28: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Forecast Till July 1

IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai till June 30. (Photo credits: IMD)

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

