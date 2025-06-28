The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in Mumbai on Saturday, June 28. Accordingly, Mumbai will witness an overcast skies. Meanwhile, IMD said the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi is delayed further and the national capital may continue to witness persistent cloud cover and rising humidity. Chennai stays warm and humid, ranging between 30–33°C. Kolkata may witness scattered rain with temperatures peaking at 30°C. Hyderabad remains cooler at 25–27°C with likely thunderstorms. Shimla enjoys a pleasant 18–21°C with steady rain. Bengaluru stays mild at 21–23°C, mostly cloudy without significant rainfall. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: More Rain Predicted in State’s Western Ghats; Yellow, Orange Alerts Issued by RMC.

Mumbai Weather Today, June 28

Delhi Weather Today, June 28

Chennai Weather Today, June 28

Bengaluru Weather Today, June 28

Hyderabad Weather Today, June 28

Kolkata Weather Today, June 28

Shimla Weather Today, June 28

