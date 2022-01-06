Mumbai on Thursday witnessed a sharp rise in daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The mega city reported 20,181 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours. Four people also succumbed t the deadly virus. Mumbai's positivity rate jumped to 29.90 percent with active caseload reached 79,260.

Tweet By ANI:

