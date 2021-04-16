Mumbai on Friday reported 8,839 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,61,998, while 53 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. The city reported 9,033 discharges during the same time. The total positive cases now stand at 5,61,998, total discharges are 4,63,344 while the death toll has mounted to 12,242. There are a total of 85,226 active cases in the city.

Mumbai reports 8839 new #COVID19 cases, 9033 discharges and 53 deaths. Total positive cases: 5,61,998 Total discharges: 4,63,344 Death toll: 12,242 Active cases: 85,226 pic.twitter.com/wZpcrwORNX — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)