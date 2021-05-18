Mumbai on Tuesday reported less than 1000 cases as 953 persons tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours. With 44 fatalities, the city's death toll stands at 14,352 with a total caseload of 6,90,889 cases.

Mumbai Reports 953 New COVID-19 Cases, 44 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

