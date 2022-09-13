The Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday took to social media to inform citizens about traffic diversions and restrictions in the city. In its post, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that vehicular movement will be slow due to due to the religious Padyatra from Mulund to Pydhonie. The slow movement of traffic will be witnessed on the route of Mulund Checknaka, Eastern Express Highway, Sion, Lalbaug, Byculla, Bhendi Bazaar, and Zainabia Imambargah.

Check Tweet:

Due to the religious Padyatra from Mulund to Pydhonie, vehicular movement will be slow on the route of Mulund Checknaka - Eastern Express Highway - Sion - Lalbaug - Byculla - Bhendi Bazaar - Zainabia Imambargah.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)