A woman lawyer was allegedly molested in a Mumbai local train here today. The case has been registered at Andheri police station and 3 teams have been reportedly formed to arrest the accused following a complaint by the lady lawyer. Further orders have been given to probe the allegation made by the victim of the ill behaviour of police officers towards her.

Check ANI's tweet:

Mumbai | Woman lawyer allegedly molested in a local train, case registered at Andheri GRP PS. 3 teams formed to nab the accused. Orders given to probe allegations made by the woman regarding the ill behaviour of police officers towards her: Railway Police Commissioner — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

