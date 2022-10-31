The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday after his health deteriorated, the party said in a statement. "Pawar is likely to be discharged on November 2. After that, he will participate in party's camps that will be held in Shirdi on November 4-5," NCP added. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar To Join Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Maharashtra on November 8, Says Nana Patole.

Sharad Pawar Admitted To Breach Candy Hospital:

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated. He is likely to be discharged on November 2. After that, he will participate in party's camps that will be held in Shirdi on Nov 4-5: NCP (File photo) pic.twitter.com/ka4jtyXf7g — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

