Ahead of the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) unveiled its seventh list of candidates on Monday, April 22, comprising six nominees announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday, April 22. Among the announced candidates are Mahesh Sahu for the Hindol constituency, Archana Rekha Behera for Raghunathpali, and Sarada Prasanna Jena for Balikuda-Ersama. Additionally, Tusharkanti Behera will contest from Kaktapur, Ranjita Marandi from Bangiriposhi, and Biswa Ranjan Mallick from Bari. Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Odisha CM and BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik Announces Sixth List of Candidates for State Polls, Check Full List of Names and Their Constituencies (Watch Video).

BJD Candidates List

#WATCH | Biju Janata Dal announces 7th list of candidates for Odisha Assembly elections Hindol- Mahesh Sahu Raghunathpali- Archana Rekha Behera Balikuda-Ersama - Sarada Prasanna Jena Kaktpur- Tusharkanti Behera Bangiriposhi-Ranjita Marandi Bari-Biswa Ranjan Mallick (Source:… pic.twitter.com/Z6c4JPg1Kk — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)