After addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen addressing the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Opposition MPs stormed the well of the House as PM Modi started to reply to the Motion of Thanks on President's address. The opposition MPs raised slogans demanding the formation of JPC on Adani issue. They also raised slogans of "Modi-Adani bhai-bhai" in Rajya Sabha as PM Modi started his speech in Rajya Sabha. PM Narendra Modi Speech in Rajya Sabha Live Streaming: Watch Live Video of Prime Minister’s Reply on Motion of Thanks to President’s Address in Parliament Today.

Opposition MPs Raise Slogans of “Modi-Adani Bhai-Bhai”

Opposition MPs raise slogans of "Modi-Adani bhai-bhai" in Rajya Sabha as PM Modi speaks in Rajya Sabha. https://t.co/KZr3K9RDaQ — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha:

#WATCH | Opposition MPs raise slogans of "Modi-Adani bhai-bhai" in Rajya Sabha as PM Modi replies to Motion of Thanks on President's address pic.twitter.com/Kzuj2LJKPZ — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

