Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to speak in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm today. PM Narendra Modi is participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. Sansad TV is hosting a live streaming of PM Narendra Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha today. Scroll down to watch PM Narendra Modi Speech live streaming video online. Yesterday, PM Modi replied on the motion of thanks on President's Address in Lok Sabha. Mallikarjun Kharge Trolled by Netizens for Wearing 'Louis Vuitton' Scarf in Parliament on Day When PM Narendra Modi Donned Jacket Made of Recycled Plastic Bottles.

PM Narendra Modi Speech in Rajya Sabha Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)