In a fresh escalation of tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing during the night of May 5–6, targeting Indian forward positions across multiple sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. The firing was reported from areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor. According to defence officials, the Indian Army responded proportionately and effectively to suppress the hostile activity and ensure the safety of its personnel. The ceasefire violations, which have occurred repeatedly in recent weeks, are being seen as a deliberate attempt to destabilise the region. Security forces remain on high alert across all affected sectors, and no injuries or damage have been reported so far on the Indian side. Punjab: BSF Captures Pakistani National for Illegally Crossing India-Pakistan Border in Gurdaspur, Says Report. Jammu and Kashmir: For 11th Consecutive Day, Pakistan Army Resorts to Firing on LoC, Indian Troops Respond Strongly.

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Again Along LoC; Indian Army Responds Swiftly

During the night of 05-06 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in J&K. Indian Army responded in proportionate manner:… — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025

