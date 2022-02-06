Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed condolences over demise of veteran Singer Lata Mangeshkar. Khan tweeted, "With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world."

Tweet By ANI:

Pakistan PM Imran Khan extends condolences over the demise of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar (File pic) pic.twitter.com/LZ2jotByJm — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

