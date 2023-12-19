In a significant move, 49 Lok Sabha MPs, including figures like Farooq Abdullah, Shashi Tharoor, and Manish Tewari, have been suspended for disrupting House proceedings. This comes as part of a broader measure that has seen more than 90 MPs suspended from both houses. The suspension includes other notable opposition members such as Supriya Sule, Md Faisal, Karti Chidambaram, Sudip Bandhopadhyay, Dimple Yadav, and Danish Ali for the remainder of the winter session of Parliament. The mass suspensions on December 19 add to the ongoing parliamentary disruptions. Lok Sabha Security Breach Issue: 45 Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended for Remainder of Parliament Winter Session, House Adjourned.

49 Lok Sabha MPs Suspended

More Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha including Supriya Sule, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Md Faisal, Karti Chidambaram, Sudip Bandhopadhyay, Dimple Yadav and Danish Ali suspended for the remainder of the winter session of Parliament pic.twitter.com/nxcUVnlVEn — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

49 Lok Sabha MPs, including Farooq Abdullah, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, suspended for disrupting House proceedings — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2023

