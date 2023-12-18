Lok Sabha Security Breach Issue: 45 Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended for Remainder of Parliament Winter Session, House Adjourned

The Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned till Tuesday morning and a total of 45 MPs have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha through a voice vote for the rest of the Winter Session.

Politics IANS| Dec 18, 2023 06:40 PM IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo Credit: Twitter @ANI)

New Delhi, December 18: The Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned till Tuesday morning and a total of 45 MPs have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha through a voice vote for the rest of the Winter Session. The Opposition MPs have been demanding a detailed statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in both the Houses over the December 13 Parliament security breach issue.

The Upper House suspended a total of 34 Opposition MPs, including the Congress' MP Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala; the Trinamool Congress’ Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Santanu Sen and the RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha. Parliament Security Breach Row: Lok Sabha Adjourned for the Day, Over 30 MPs Suspended for Remainder of Winter Session

Besides them, even MPs including Pramod Tiwari, Amee Yajnik, Naranbhai J Rathwa, Syed Naseer Hussain, Phulo Devi Netam, Shaktisinh Gohil, Rajani Patil, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Mohammad Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Santanu Sen, Mausam Noor, Prakash Chik Baraik, Samirul Islam, M Shanmugam, NR Elango, Kanimozhi NVM Somu, R Girirajan, Faiyaz Ahmad, V Sivadasan, Ram Nath Thakur, Aneel Prasad Hegde, Vandana Chavan, Ram Gopal Yadav, Javed Ali Khan, Mahua Maji, Jose K Mani, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan have been suspended for the remainder of the session. Meanwhile, the matter of suspension of the 11 Rajya Sabha MPs was referred to the Privilege Committee. The MPs whose names have been referred to the Privilege Committee include Jebi Mather Hisham, L Hanumanthaiah, Neeraj Dangi, Rajmani Patel, Kumar Ketkar, GC Chandrashekhar, Binoy Viswam, Sandosh Kumar P, M Mohamed Abdulla, John Brittas and AA Rahim.

After announcing the suspension of the 45 MPs, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that many members are deliberately ignoring the Chair. "The House is not functioning due to disruption," he said. Following the suspension of the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day. Earlier in the day, 33 MPs from the Lok Sabha were also suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session including Leader of Congress in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Security Breach in Lok Sabha: Opposition MPs Insist on Amit Shah’s Statement on Parliament Security Lapse

The Opposition has been demanding a statement by Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach case in which a total of six people have been arrested. The security breach coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

Parliament Security Breach: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Government, Says Unemployment and Inflation Reasons Behind Lok Sabha Security Lapse (Watch Video)
