In a significant victory for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar, the Patna High Court dismissed all petitions challenging the state government's caste-based survey. The court's verdict upholds the legality and implementation of the government's initiative to conduct a caste-based census in Bihar. However, Advocate Dinu Kumar, representing the petitioners, has announced his intention to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court. Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Petitions Against Caste-Based Census in Bihar.

Patna High Court Dismisses Petitions Against Bihar's Caste-based Survey

#WATCH | Patna: Advocate Dinu Kumar says "Judge gave this verdict that all petitions challenging Bihar Government's Caste based survey have been dismissed. He will move Supreme Court against this" pic.twitter.com/SrYnxJ3Pdp — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

