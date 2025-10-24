Piyush Pandey, the advertising maestro renowned for creating some of India’s most iconic campaigns for brands like Fevicol, Cadbury, and Asian Paints, passed away on Friday, October 24 at the age of 70. Pandey had been battling an infection prior to his death. His last rites are scheduled for 11 am in Mumbai. With nearly four decades in the advertising industry, Pandey served as Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India of Ogilvy. He joined Ogilvy in 1982 and crafted his first ad for Sunlight Detergent. Pandey’s creativity and vision shaped modern Indian advertising, leaving behind an enduring legacy that inspired generations of marketers and creatives. Maharashtra: 18-Year-Old Cadet Aditya D Yadav Dies During Swimming Practice at National Defence Academy in Pune; Formal Enquiry Ordered, Says Defence PRO.

Piyush Pandey Dies: Advertising Legend Passes Away at 70

The world of creativity feels a little dimmer today. Thank you, Piyush Pandey, for every unforgettable idea, every emotional story, and the laughs you brought along the way. Your legacy will inspire generations. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/kRoJHOhCqC — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) October 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Nigel D Souza), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

