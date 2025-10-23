In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, an 18-year-old cadet died during swimming practice at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune. Ankush Chavan, Defence PRO of Pune, said that the incident occurred today, October 23, at around 5 PM, during the swimming practice for weak swimmers under the supervision of instructors. "The trainees were swimming along the width of the pool, and Cadet Aditya D Yadav (18 years) was suddenly found motionless on the surface of the water. Observing him motionless, two lifeguards immediately dove in and pulled him out," Chavan said. In an official statement, the Defence PRO said that prompt CPR and medical aid were given on site to Yadav and then at Military Hospital in Khadakwasla; however, the cadet could not be revived. "The civil police and next of kin have been informed. A formal enquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the accident," the statement added. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Pune: Man Collapses Mid-Workout at Chinchwad Gym, Dies; Heart Attack Suspected (Watch Video).

Cadet Dies During Swimming Practice at National Defence Academy

