Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir in Pune, Maharashtra, today. Along with inaugurating and laying the cornerstones for development projects at the Parade ground of the Shivajinagar police headquarters, Modi will also launch the new Metro rail line extension that will make travelling between Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune simpler and faster on Tuesday. PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Brahma Temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar (Watch Video). PM Modi Offers Prayers at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir #WATCH | Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir in Pune. pic.twitter.com/HKGXBWb8nd — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

