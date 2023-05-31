Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Brahma temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar. A video of PM Narendra Modi offering prayers and performing puja has also gone viral on social media. The 23-second video clip shows PM Modi arriving at the Brahma temple in Pushkar and then performing a small puja before offering prayers. PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain (Watch Video).

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Brahma Temple

#WATCH | PM Modi offers prayers at Brahma temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar pic.twitter.com/zG3FVQjwmA — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

