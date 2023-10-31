Prime Minister Narendra Modi applied a teeka on his forehead with the soil during the concluding ceremony of Meri Maati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra in Delhi on Tuesday, October 31. A video of PM Narendra Modi applying soil teeka on his forehead has surfaced on social media. The Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign pays tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country. While participating in the concluding ceremony of Meri Maati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra, PM Modi addressed the Amrit Kalash Yatris who joined the yatra from all over the country. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone during the event of Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial. We Have To Make India a Developed Country in Next 25 Years, Says PM Narendra Modi While Addressing National Unity Day Event in Gujarat (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Applies Teeka of Soil

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the concluding ceremony of Meri Maati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra, in Delhi; applies a teeka on his forehead with the soil. pic.twitter.com/cntkG2jwBn — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

