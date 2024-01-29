PM Narendra Modi Retweets Video of Young Egyptian Girl Kariman Singing 'Desh Rangeela', Calls Her Performance 'Amazing'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday retweeted the video of a young Egyptian girl, Kariman, singing a patriotic song, "Desh Rangeela", during the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the 'India House'.

Jan 29, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday retweeted the video of a young Egyptian girl, Kariman, singing a patriotic song, "Desh Rangeela", during the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the 'India House' in Cairo. PM Narendra Modi called Kariman's performance "Amazing". "This performance by Kariman from Egypt is amazing! I congratulate her on this effort and wish her all the best in her future endeavours," PM Modi wrote in Arabic. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Avoid Mistakes Due to Over Enthusiasm or Over Sincerity, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Retweets Video of Young Egyptian Girl

