Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and condemned the alleged shoe-throwing attempt at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during court proceedings. PM Narendra Modi said that the attack on CJI BR Gavai earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. The Indian Prime Minister also said that there is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. "It is utterly condemnable," he added after speaking to CJI BR Gavai. PM Narendra Modi also added that he appreciates the calm displayed by Justice BR Gavai in the face of such a situation. "It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution," the post read. Earlier, the Bar Council of India on Monday suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore for allegedly attempting to hurl a shoe towards CJI B R Gavai during court proceedings. Rakesh Kishore, Lawyer Who Tried To Throw Shoe at CJI BR Gavai in Supreme Court, Suspended by Bar Council of India.

Appreciate the Calm Displayed by CJI BR Gavai in the Face of Such a Situation, Says PM Narendra Modi

Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable. I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)