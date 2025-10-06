The Bar Council of India (BCI) has suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore from practice with immediate effect for trying to hurl his shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Monday, October 6. The BCI has also initiated disciplinary proceedings against Kishore, Live Law reported. According to the reports, the lawyer was escorted out by the security before the shoe could reach the dais. CJI BR Gavai responded to the attack on him in the Supreme Court and said that such things do not affect him. He asked the court to continue with the hearing. “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” he told the lawyers present in the court. Who Is Rakesh Kishore? Why Did the 71-Year-Old Supreme Court Lawyer Try To Throw a Shoe at CJI BR Gavai?.

BCI Suspends Lawyer Rakesh Kishore With Immediate Effect After Attack Bid on CJI

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Live Law), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

