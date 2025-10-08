Today, October 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), built at a cost of INR 19,650 crore. Hours after NMIA's inauguration, PM Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share pictures of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after its inauguration. In his post, the Indian Prime Minister said that the new airport in Navi Mumbai will expand connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. He further said that the Navi Mumbai International Airport will also boost urban infrastructure facilities. "Today, I was delighted to inaugurate Phase-1 of this airport," his post in Marathi read. The NMIA, which is spread over 1,160 hectares, is set to significantly boost India’s aviation capacity and ease the heavy traffic burden on Mumbai’s existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Navi Mumbai International Airport Will Play Vital Role in Enhancing Regional Connectivity, Says PM Narendra Modi After Inaugurating First Phase of NMIA (Watch Video).

New Airport in Navi Mumbai Will Expand Connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Says PM Narendra Modi

