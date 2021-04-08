PM Narendra Modi on Thursday Received Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine. He Had Received The First Dose on March 1.

Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on https://t.co/hXdLpmaYSP. pic.twitter.com/XZzv6ULdan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2021

Watch Video of PM Narendra Modi Getting Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine:

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his second dose of the #COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today. PM Modi received the first dose of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN on March 1. pic.twitter.com/w4f91EMywT — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)