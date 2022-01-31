President Ramnath Kovind addressed both houses of Parliament today on the occasion of Budget Session 2022. Following President's address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2021-22 in the Parliament a day ahead of the Union Budget.

Watch President's Address Here:

LIVE: President Kovind addresses both Houses of the Parliament https://t.co/GTU2TX7r2W — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)