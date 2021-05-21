Vaccination in Pune will be closed for tomorrow due to lack of adequate vaccines, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said.

All COVID-19 Vaccination Centres in Pune to be Closed Tomorrow Amid Vaccine Shortage:

Vaccination to remain closed on 22 May at all centers in Pune Municipal corporation area due to shortage of vaccine stock: Pune Municipal Corporation #COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021

