In a shocking incident, a man who jumped a traffic signal near Yerawada in Maharashtra's Pune got hit by a truck. The incident occurred on January 4. A video of the Pune road accident has surfaced on social media. The video shows a man breaking the signal, unaware of a truck approaching him from behind a bus. According to the local media, the man lost both legs in the Pune road accident. Pune Road Accident Video: Multiple Students Injured After School Bus Crashes Into Tree in Wagholi, Terrifying Clip Surfaces.

Pune Road Accident

