In an incident that sparked outrage and inconvenience, a freight train was allegedly stopped at a railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli so the loco pilot could buy cigarettes. The incident took place on December 17 at the Malkan railway crossing in the Unchahar area, where the coal-laden train returning from the NTPC project remained halted for nearly 10 minutes. The train blocked road traffic on both sides of the crossing, causing inconvenience to commuters. A video of the incident was recorded by passersby and later went viral on social media, following which railway authorities launched an investigation into the incident. Raebareli: Cop Knocked To Ground After Man Punches Him Over Traffic Diversion in UP, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Loco Pilot Stops Freight Train at Crossing To Buy Cigarettes in Raebareli

उत्तर प्रदेश के रायबरेली में सिगरेट लेने के लिए लोको पायलट ने मालगाड़ी ट्रेन रोक दी। 10 म‍िनट तक ट्रेन रुकी रही ज‍िसकी वजह से क्रॉस‍िंग पर जाम लग गया। हालांक‍ि रेलवे अधिकारियों ने इस आरोप को खारिज करते हुए सिग्नल समस्या को रुकावट का कारण बताया है। pic.twitter.com/yade9tqcBg — Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) December 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Mithilesh Dhar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

