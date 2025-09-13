In a shocking incident in Raebareli, a man violently assaulted police personnel after a traffic diversion, with the video of the attack now going viral on social media. The clash occurred near Saras Hotel, where three officers confronted the man, who suddenly punched a cop, knocking him to the ground. Identified as Bachcha alias Shivpujan alias Dhirendra Singh, the accused was reportedly enraged after his e-rickshaw was diverted due to heavy traffic. The video shows him misbehaving and physically attacking the policemen in public. Following the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. Officials confirmed that a case has been registered and further legal action is underway. Raebareli: Dhaba Owner Run Over by Youth After Dispute Over Payment in Uttar Pradesh, 1 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Man Punches Cop Over Traffic Diversion in Raebareli

One punch and UP traffic cop lands on road During an altercation in UP's Raebareli, a man could be seen landing a punch to the face of traffic sub-inspector who lost balance and landed on the busy road. pic.twitter.com/l1qLFadPSK — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 13, 2025

Raebareli Police Arrest Man Who Attacked Cop

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Raebareli Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

