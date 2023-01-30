Pictures and videos of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking amid heavy snowfall during the closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir is going viral on social media. In the pictures and videos, Rahul Gandhi can be seen addressing a crowd in Srinagar amid heavy snowfall as he dons the Kashmiri Pheran. He also spoke about some of the learning from the Yatra. "I learned a lot. One day, I was in a lot of pain. I thought I've to walk for 6-7 hrs more & it'll be difficult. But a young girl came running to me & said that she has written something for me. She hugged me & ran away. I started reading it," he said. The viral videos also showed Gandhi donning "Pheran", Kashmir's icon and timeless dress. One video also showed Congress President Kharge greeting Gandhi amid heavy snowfall in Srinagar. Bharat Jodo Yatra Concludes Today: Tricolour Hoisted at Congress Office in Srinagar in Presence of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Addresses Crowd Amid Heavy Snowfall

Mallikarjun Kharge Greets Party MP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi Dons Kahsmiri Pheran

Congress Culminates Bharat Jodo Yatra Amid Heavy Snowfall

Rahul Gandhi Wears Kashmiri Pheran

Gandhi Dons Pheran at Congress Rally in Srinagar

