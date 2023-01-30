Pictures and videos of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking amid heavy snowfall during the closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir is going viral on social media. In the pictures and videos, Rahul Gandhi can be seen addressing a crowd in Srinagar amid heavy snowfall as he dons the Kashmiri Pheran. He also spoke about some of the learning from the Yatra. "I learned a lot. One day, I was in a lot of pain. I thought I've to walk for 6-7 hrs more & it'll be difficult. But a young girl came running to me & said that she has written something for me. She hugged me & ran away. I started reading it," he said. The viral videos also showed Gandhi donning "Pheran", Kashmir's icon and timeless dress. One video also showed Congress President Kharge greeting Gandhi amid heavy snowfall in Srinagar. Bharat Jodo Yatra Concludes Today: Tricolour Hoisted at Congress Office in Srinagar in Presence of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Addresses Crowd Amid Heavy Snowfall

I learned a lot. One day, I was in a lot of pain. I thought I've to walk for 6-7 hrs more & it'll be difficult. But a young girl came running to me & said that she has written something for me. She hugged me & ran away. I started reading it: Rahul Gandhi, in Srinagar, J&K (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JtvD7Q202S — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

Mallikarjun Kharge Greets Party MP Rahul Gandhi

#WATCH | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge greets party MP Rahul Gandhi at the concluding event of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, J&K. The event is ongoing here amid heavy snowfall. pic.twitter.com/SnN4bnItn2 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

Rahul Gandhi Dons Kahsmiri Pheran

Finally, @RahulGandhi wears Kashmir's icon and timeless dress, the Pheran. Is seen draped in the piece of clothing we love amid heavy snowfall at @INCIndia rally in Srinagar's Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium. #Pheran — YusufJameelیوسف جمیل (@jameelyusuf) January 30, 2023

Congress Culminates Bharat Jodo Yatra Amid Heavy Snowfall

Mr @RahulGandhi clad in feren with Mr Mallikarjun @kharge in Srinagar Amid heavy snowfall - Congress’ #BharatJodoYatra rally in Kashmir pic.twitter.com/WGETtwY0Pt — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) January 30, 2023

Rahul Gandhi Wears Kashmiri Pheran

Gandhi Dons Pheran at Congress Rally in Srinagar

Amid continuous snowfall in Srinagar, @INCIndia leader @RahulGandhi, who walked the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the while T-shirt, donned the pheran at Congress rally in Srinagar to ward off the cold.@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/35viet6XW1 — Fayaz Wani (@iamfayazwani) January 30, 2023

