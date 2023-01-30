Rahul Gandhi-led foot march comes to an end after covering over 4,000 kilometers in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. The Bharat Jodo Yatra went on for five months concluded on Monday with a closing ceremony. On the occasion, the tricolour was hoisted in presence of Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Gandhi yesterday unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Unfurls National Flag at Historic Clock Tower of Lal Chowk in Srinagar (See Pics and Video).

Bharat Jodo Yatra Concludes Today:

#WATCH | Tricolour hoisted at Congress office in Srinagar, J&K, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at the end of Bharat Jodo Yatra pic.twitter.com/XSFxI6aJCP — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

